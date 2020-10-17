Wildfire burning in forest north of Phoenix grows

CROWN KING, Ariz. (AP) — Officials say a wildfire that’s forced evacuations in small mountain communities north of Phoenix has grown and is showing “extreme fire behavior.” The U.S. Forest Service says the fire about 80 miles north of Phoenix has grown to over 13 square miles. On Friday, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office sent evacuation orders for residents of Crown King, Minnehaha and Horsethief Cabins. Crown King is home to roughly 100 residents. The fire began on Thursday and is burning on juniper, chaparral and timber in a remote section of Prescott National Forest where firefighters face steep and rugged terrain. Firefighting efforts are focused on the communities and infrastructure around it.