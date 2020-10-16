Pascua Yaqui Tribe seeks early voting site on reservation

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge will hear arguments over whether to order an election official to open an early voting site for the Nov. 3 election on a Native American reservation on the edge of Tucson that hasn’t had such a site since 2016. The Pascua Yaqui Tribe wants to force the Pima County recorder to operate early voting and ballot collection sites from Oct. 26 through Nov. 2. While the reservation has no early voting sites, there will be one polling place open there on Election Day. Rodriguez said the closed site had only 44 votes in the 2016 general election and didn’t have adequate security for storing ballots.