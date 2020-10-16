Dancing Dennis: Unknown Cardinals LB relishes two-sack game

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Dennis Gardeck is one of the rare NFL players who made it to the game’s highest level after playing in college at the NCAA Division II level. The linebacker had a breakout performance on Sunday with two sacks against the Jets. They were the first two sacks of his career. Gardeck has been mostly a special teams ace during his three years with the Cardinals. The 26-year-old LB might have a bigger role in Arizona’s defense now because 2019 All-Pro Chandler Jones is out for the season with a biceps injury. The Cardinals travel to face the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.