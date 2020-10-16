Arizona’s daily average for virus cases still rising

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona continues to see a slow yet steady increase in the average number of coronavirus cases reported each day as a decline that lasted through August and September reverses. The state Health Services Department on Friday reported 738 new virus cases, bringing the total since the pandemic hit to 228,486. The state also reported 17 new deaths, bringing the total to 5,806. The 7-day rolling average is now at more than 750, up from below 500 on Oct. 1. Arizona was a national hotspot for the virus in June and early July, with more than 3,000 new cases a day regularly being reported.