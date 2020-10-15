Navajo Nation reports 31 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials on Thursday reported 31 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, but no deaths for the second consecutive day. The latest figures bring the total number of cases to 10,819 including 14 delayed reported cases. The known death toll remained at 571. Tribal health officials say 114,515 people on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic started and 7,360 have recovered. A shelter-in-place order, mask mandate, daily curfews and weekend lockdowns remain in effect on the Navajo Nation. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms with the coronavirus, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.