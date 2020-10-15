COVID cases at Arizona school send hundreds into quarantine

PHOENIX (AP) — A southern Arizona high school has closed temporarily after at least three people tested positive for the coronavirus. The Pinal County Public Health Department ordered the closure because of the number of people who are now required to quarantine. Officials at Combs High School in San Tan Valley say about 450 students and 20 staff members were told to quarantine while the larger school district investigates what is considered an outbreak. Arizona reported 1,113 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 17 new deaths. That brings the statewide total to 228,748 positive cases and 5,789 deaths.