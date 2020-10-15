Cardinals’ visit to Cowboys has feel of homecoming week

The first Monday night game for Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray and coach Kliff Kingsbury will also be their first NFL appearances in their home state. Both are quite familiar with the home of the Dallas Cowboys as well. Murray has a 6-0 record at AT&T Stadium from his high school and Oklahoma days. Kingsbury coached there six times with Texas Tech. Andy Dalton will make his first start at quarterback for Dallas in place of the injured Dak Prescott. The Houston-area native will be playing down the road from where he starred at TCU.