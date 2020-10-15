2 women fatally shot in Arivaca; Suspect arrested at border

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Pima County Sheriff’s officials say a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of two women in Arivaca near Tucson. They say deputies responded to a report of a shooting around 1 a.m. Thursday. Sheriff’s officials say 33-year-old Kaycie Mattias was pronounced dead at the scene while 55-year-old Monica Gilkey was transported to a hospital where she later died. The Green Valley News reported that Gilkey was Mattias’ mother. Witnesses told authorities that the shooter fled the scene. Sheriff’s officials say 36-year-old Justin Tyler Grandstaff was identified as a suspect and arrested with the assistance from the U.S. Border Patrol at the Arivaca Checkpoint. They say Grandstaff was booked into the county jail on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder.