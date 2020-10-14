Vandals damage 8 cactuses at Tucson’s Saguaro National Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Rangers at Saguaro National Park’s west district in Tucson say eight cactuses have been slashed or cut down in an act of vandalism. They say the slow-growing cactuses were damaged around Oct. 3 and left along the Scenic Trail. The saguaros ranged in height from 1 foot to 10 feet. Rangers would like to hear from anyone who visited the Scenic Trail, Passey Loop Trails or the Scenic Drive Trailhead around Oct. 3 and might have information about the incident.