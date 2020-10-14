Tax on wealthy to fund Arizona schools spurs election fight

PHOENIX (AP) — Public schools in Arizona that have weathered a decade of funding cuts with only partial restoration could see a big infusion of cash if a ballot measure backed by teachers and advocacy groups passes in November. But opponents in the business community say Proposition 208 will hurt the economy and only bring partial relief. The Invest in Education Act would impose a 3.5% tax surcharge on income above $250,000 for an individual or above $500,000 for couples. Proponents say it could raise about $940 million a year for schools. The money would go to teacher and support staff raises, vocational education and teacher training.