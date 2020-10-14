Man’s body recovered from Grand Canyon; Suicide is suspected

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a man who’s believed to have committed suicide has been recovered from the Grand Canyon. Park officials say recovery teams reached the body about 350 feet below the rim on Wednesday morning. They say the man is believed to be a 29-year-old New Hampshire resident, but his identity hasn’t been confirmed yet. The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a call around noon Tuesday about a possible suicide. Responding staff conducted a search and located a body below the rim just east of the Yavapai Geology Museum. An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.