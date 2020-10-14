Halloween canceled at Nevada governor’s mansion over virus

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Trick-or-treating has been canceled this year at the Nevada governor’s mansion due to the pandemic, and state health officials are advising people marking Halloween and Día de los Muertos to avoid large gatherings. Gov. Steve Sisolak said Wednesday the mansion will be decorated but the annual festivities will not take place. The state also issued advisories against making door-to-door visits, noting costume masks do not count as face coverings. In other virus-related developments, a new $20 million grant program was announced to help businesses with less than 50 employees and 700 fans will be allowed at a USL soccer game Saturday in Reno.