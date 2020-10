TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals All-Pro linebacker Chandler Jones is out for the season because of a biceps injury that requires surgery. An MRI earlier this week confirmed the extent of the injury. It happened during the first half of the team’s 30-10 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that Jones has elected to have the season-ending surgery. Jones had a career-high 19 sacks in 2019.