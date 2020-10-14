Authorities: Body found after a mobile home fire in Laveen

LAVEEN, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say the body of an elderly man has been found after a fire Wednesday night at a mobile home in Laveen. Phoenix Fire Department officials say it’s unclear how the unidentified man died. They say the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office will handle the investigation to determine how the fire started. Witnesses called 911 after seeing fire and smoke coming from the mobile home. Fire crews were able to put out the flames and keep the blaze from spreading to other mobile homes before a search led to the body discovery.