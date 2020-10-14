Arizona’s daily average of virus cases rose in last 2 weeks

PHOENIX (AP) — The average number of daily coronavirus cases in Arizona has risen over the last two weeks. The state’s average number of cases increased from 476 per day on Sept. 29 to 685 on Oct. 13. Arizona averaged more than 4,000 additional cases per day when it was experiencing its peak cases in late June and early July. The numbers then decreased, but they are now bumping up again. Authorities have reported 902 additional confirmed cases and five deaths as of Wednesday morning. In all, the state has recorded 227,635 confirmed cases and 5,772 deaths since the pandemic began.