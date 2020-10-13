Small earthquake reported about 8 miles east of Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A small earthquake was reported Tuesday morning about eight miles east of Flagstaff. According to the United States Geological Survey’s website, the 3.3-magnitude quake was reported at 9:08 a.m. Tuesday with the epicenter located north of the Walnut Canyon National Monument. Geological Survey officials say at least 14 people reported that they felt the minor earthquake. There were no immediate reports of damage. Geological Survey officials say hundreds of earthquakes occur in Arizona every year, mostly in the northern part of the state , and aren’t strong enough to be felt.