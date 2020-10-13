 Skip to Content

Pac-12 football may be back, but not all the revenue will be

The return of football in the Pac-12 in November will bring some much needed relief to cash-strapped athletic departments trying to weather the coronavirus pandemic. But the remaining question is whether it will really make a big difference. Athletic directors around the league say it probably won’t make much of a dent as most of the the damage has already been done. Still, potential television revenues are welcomed as football teams prepare for an abbreviated season. 

Associated Press

