Hobbs, groups agree to end Arizona registration extension

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and two advocacy groups agreed to put an early end to an extension of Arizona’s voter registration deadline. The extension was ordered by a judge after pandemic restrictions led to a decrease in people signing up to vote. If the deal announced Tuesday is accepted by an appeals court, voter registration in Arizona would end late Friday night, instead of on Oct. 23. Hobbs and Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich asked to put the ruling on hold while they appealed it. Arizona has recorded more than 43,000 new registrations in the week since the deadline was extended.