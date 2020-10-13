Court mulls bid to extend vote counting on Navajo Nation

PHOENIX (AP) — Appeals court judges are considering whether to give officials an extra 10 days after Election Day to count mail-in ballots for Navajo Nation members living on the tribe’s reservation in Arizona. The judges peppered lawyers with questions over how such ballots would be distinguished for counting purposes from those of other voters. Six Navajos argued more time is needed because mail service on the reservation is slow and turning in ballots by 7 p.m. Nov. 3 would disenfranchise voters. A judge previously rejected the request, saying those seeking the extension didn’t prove the deadline imposes a disparate burden on tribal members.