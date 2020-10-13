Body of 46-year-old man found in Phoenix home after a fire

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a body has been found in a Phoenix house after an early-morning fire Tuesday. Phoenix Fire Department officials say crews responded to the scene about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday and put out the blaze. Firefighters then did a search and located the body of a man believed to be a resident of the home. The man’s name wasn’t immediately released, but fire officials say he was 46 years old. The cause of the blaze will be investigated by the Phoenix Fire Investigations Task Force. The Phoenix Police Department’s Violent Crimes Bureau also will assist with the death investigation.