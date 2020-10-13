Arizona voters to decide on legalizing marijuana on Nov. 3

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona voters will decide whether the state joins nearly a dozen others across the nation that have legalized recreational marijuana when they head to the polls on Nov. 3. The measure known as Proposition 207 would let people 21 and older possess up to an ounce of marijuana and allow the sale of marijuana at licensed retailers and for people to grow their own plants. It also adds a 16% tax above the normal sales tax. Proponents say its time to modernize Arizona’s marijuana laws, while opponents say it will hurt kids and increase drugged driving.