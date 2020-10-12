Washington state hiker dies after 100-foot fall in Arizona

SEDONA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in north-central Arizona say a man from Washington state has died after apparently falling more than 100 feet during a hike. Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials said they received a 911 call Friday night about an overdue hiker in Boynton Canyon west of Sedona. Two men were hiking with 29-year-old Jordan Brashears and heading to see ancient ruins in the canyon. Authorities say the three men were about a half-mile from the Enchantment Resort on the east wall of the canyon near a set of ruins when Brashears went ahead of them. At that time, Brashears was hiking barefoot and his two companions lost sight of him around a corner. They called out and searched for at least an hour before contacting the sheriff’s office. The body was found Saturday.