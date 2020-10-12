No COVID-19 related deaths in Arizona for 2nd day, 475 cases

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials are reporting 475 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the second consecutive day. The latest numbers on Monday bring the statewide case total to 226,050 since the coronavirus pandemic began with the death toll remaining at 5,759. State Department of Health Services officials on Saturday reported 894 new cases _ the largest daily increase since mid-September. Since the state changed its counting methodology, daily figures added hundreds of past antigen test results. The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested.