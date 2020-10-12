Activists in New Mexico, Arizona mark Indigenous Peoples Day

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Protesters have torn down a historical monument in Santa Fe as New Mexico, Arizona and other states marked Indigenous Peoples Day. Protesters used a rope and chain Monday to topple the obelisk on the Santa Fe Plaza, spurring cheers from the crowd. Signs near the marker read “It matters who we elevate and celebrate.” A point of contention for years, the obelisk was dedicated in part to the “heroes” who died in battle with “savage Indians.” In Arizona, protesters clashed with law enforcement officers after staging protests near the U.S.-Mexico border. Video showed vehicles stopped on the side of the road and some people being taken into custody.