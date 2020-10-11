Uber driver arrested after firing gun, injuring a passenger

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say an Uber driver has been arrested for allegedly firing a gun and injuring one of his passengers following an argument. Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials say 60-year-old Peter Caso was booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct and endangerment. They incident occurred around 1 a.m. Friday near the Loop 202 freeway in Mesa. Sheriff’s investigators say Caso got into an argument with his two passengers. He exited the freeway and removed them from the vehicle. But the argument continued and Caso allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired one round into the ground. Authorities say the bullet ricocheted and struck one of the passengers in the lower leg. The man was treated at the scene for minor injuries.