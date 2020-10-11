 Skip to Content

Phoenix police: 2 roommates fight, fatally shoot each other

9:45 am AP - Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say two roommates are dead after the men apparently shot each other following a fight. They say officers responded to the scene about 5 a.m. Sunday after a 911 caller reported a physical fight between the roommates. Police say the two men _ ages 31 and 33 _ both had gunshot wounds. One man was pronounced deceased at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Police didn’t immediately release the names of the two men and say the incident is being investigated.

Associated Press

