Phoenix police: 2 roommates fight, fatally shoot each other

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say two roommates are dead after the men apparently shot each other following a fight. They say officers responded to the scene about 5 a.m. Sunday after a 911 caller reported a physical fight between the roommates. Police say the two men _ ages 31 and 33 _ both had gunshot wounds. One man was pronounced deceased at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Police didn’t immediately release the names of the two men and say the incident is being investigated.