Navajo Nation reports 43 new coronavirus cases, 1 more death

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials are reporting 43 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 with one additional death. The latest numbers released Saturday night bring the total number of cases to 10,675 with the death toll at 565. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says he’s concerned about 85 news COVID-19 cases over the last two days on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. In a statement, Nez says the resurgence in new coronavirus cases very troubling and could very well lead to widespread infections the tribe saw back in April and May. A shelter-in-place order, mask mandate, daily curfews and weekend lockdowns remain in effect on the Navajo Nation.