Murray runs for TD, throws another, Cardinals rip 0-5 Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals came to MetLife Stadium and like every other team this season found a cure-all for their woes. They beat up a winless team from New York’s rotten NFL apple. Kyler Murray ran for a touchdown and threw another as the Cardinals snapped a two-game losing streak with a 30-10 victory over the Jets. It put Jets coach Adam Gase’s future further in jeopardy after an 0-5 start. Murray ran for a 2-yard touchdown and hit DeAndre Hopkins on a 37-yard strike on a day the Cardinals (3-2) had 496 yards in total offense.