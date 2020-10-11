Mississippi child molestation suspect is arrested in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Federal authorities say a Mississippi man accused of child molestation has been arrested in southern Arizona. They announced Sunday that 62-year-old Augustus Brook was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Tucson. Authorities say Brook allegedly molested a 4-year-old female relative. A warrant for his arrest was issued Aug. 7 in Stone County, Mississippi. Authorities say Brook left Mississippi after the alleged incident. Investigators in Mississippi obtained information that Brook traveled to Tucson last Thursday. He was tracked to a Tucson residence and arrested Friday. Authorities say Brook is being held in the Pima County jail on a $100,000 bond and awaiting extradition to Mississippi. It was unclear Sunday if Brook has a lawyer yet.