Jets befuddled after fifth loss in row, answers not coming

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Coach Adam Gase seemed to be searching for the right words after the New York Jets dropped their fifth straight game to start the season, and not finding them. It seems as if there are no answers for the Jets at this point and their 30-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday was the latest example. The Jets’ defense allowed Kyler Murray and the Cardinals to gain 496 yards and score touchdowns on drives of 96, 89, 75 and 70 yards. Jets backup quarterback Joe Flacco and the offense generated one touchdown and struggled on third downs.