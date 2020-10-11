Sabres agree to sign Taylor Hall to 1-year, $8 million deal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres have agreed to sign free-agent forward Taylor Hall to a one-year, $8 million contract. Hall was considered the top forward available on the market.

He’s reuniting with Sabres coach Ralph Krueger, for whom he played the 2013 lockout-shortened season with the Edmonton Oilers. The 2018 Hart Trophy winner as the NHL MVP, Hall was regarded to be the top forward available on the free agent market once it opened Friday.