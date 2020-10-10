Screeners nominate 25 for 5 seats on redistricting panel

PHOENIX (AP) — A screening panel has winnowed a field of 51 applicants down to 25 nominees for five seats on a state commission tasked with drawing new congressional and legislative districts for use in Arizona elections in the next decade. The Commission on Appellate Court Appointments on Friday selected 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans for legislative leaders to choose from when appointing two Independent Redistricting Commission members from each party. Those four appointees then must choose a chair from among five independents nominated Thursday. The new commission will be the third to draw new political boundaries under a voter-approved measure that took redistricting out of the hands of state legislators.