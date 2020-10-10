Report: Arizona COVID-19 cases fell 75% after mask mandates

PHOENIX (AP) — A new report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says coronavirus cases in Arizona dropped 75% following the implementation of mask mandates.

The mandates were enacted after a statewide stay-at-home order was lifted, which resulted in a sharp uptick of cases. The report was authored by officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Arizona’s stay-at-home order expired on May 15 and two weeks later the daily average number of coronavirus cases climbed 151%. The substantial spike in cases overwhelmed the state’s health care system. The number of virus cases in Arizona peaked between June 29 and July 2 and declined by approximately 75% between July 13 and August 7.