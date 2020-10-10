Jets activate RB Le’Veon Bell off IR ahead of game vs. Cards

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Le’Veon Bell will be back in the backfield for the New York Jets. The star running back was activated from the injured reserve list and he will be eligible to play for the Jets on Sunday at home against the Arizona Cardinals. Bell spent the last three weeks on IR after injuring a hamstring in the season-opening loss at Buffalo. New York also announced it signed offensive lineman Jimmy Murray to the active roster and elevated quarterback Mike White and defensive back Lamar Jackson from the practice squad. The Jets also released linebacker Alec Ogletree and wide receiver Josh Malone.