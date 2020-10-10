Arizona reports nearly 900 additional COVID cases, 13 deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona has reported nearly 900 additional COVID-19 cases, the largest reported daily increase in several weeks. The Department of Health Services on Saturday reported 894 additional cases and 13 additional deaths as the statewide case total increased to 224,978 and the death toll rose to 5,759. The 894 additional cases reported Saturday were the largest daily increase since Sept. 17-18. Those two days’ counts ballooned to 1,753 and 1,281, respectively, as the state changed its counting methodology and each day added hundreds of past antigen test results. The state reported over 800 additional cases on Tuesday and Thursday and over 600 additional cases on Wednesday and Friday.