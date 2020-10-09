Mohave County votes to remain in state of emergency

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Mohave County in northwest Arizona remains in a state of emergency because of the coronavirus pandemic. A motion to rescind the declaration narrowly failed during a Board of Supervisors meeting Thursday. The declaration has been in place since March. The board asked county officials earlier this week to investigate the repercussions of ending the emergency, since the county has received more than $9 million in federal coronavirus aid. All but $1.5 million has been spent or allocated for future use. The concern was that aid money would have to be returned if the declaration was rescinded. Arizona on Friday reported 683 additional confirmed coronavirus cases and three more deaths.