Waymo removing backup drivers from its autonomous vehicles

NEW YORK (AP) — Waymo is allowing the general public to hitch a ride in its driverless autonomous vehicles in Phoenix. It’s expanding a service it had been quietly offering to a select group of riders for the past year. The vehicles, which will have no back-up drivers behind the wheel to take over in sticky situations, will serve an area of 50 square miles. There won’t be anyone watching remotely who can take over in an emergency and drive the car. Waymo is a unit of Google parent Alphabet Inc.