Navajo Nation reports 32 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials report 32 new cases of COVID-19 with one additional death. The latest numbers released Thursday bring the total number of cases to 10,582 including four additional cases that were previously unreported due to delayed reporting or reconciliation. The death toll now stands at 563 since the pandemic began. Tribal health officials say 111,430 people on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah have been tested for the coronavirus and 7,312 have recovered. A shelter-in-place order, mask mandate, daily curfews and weekend lockdowns remain in effect on the Navajo Nation.