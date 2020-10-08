Murray, Cardinals look to snap mini-skid against 0-4 Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals want to feel the way they did a few weeks ago. That was back when they were about to open the season with two straight wins. Coming off consecutive losses, they knew they needed to change their approach this week when they returned to the practice field. The 2-2 Cardinals are heading to MetLife Stadium on Sunday, looking to end a mini-slump. And they’ll be facing the winless and 0-4 New York Jets, who are trying to avoid opening a season with five losses for the first time since 1996.