Fresh off debate, Pence rallies in Nevada, Arizona

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence applauded President Donald Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, his opposition to abortion and his support for police, during a pair of campaign stops Thursday in Nevada and Arizona. At a stop in the Phoenix suburb of Peoria, the vice president repeated many of the points he made during the debate, casting former Vice President Joe Biden as ineffective in his years in U.S. government and pushing back against the notion that there is systemic racism in police departments. The Arizona stop came as Biden made his first campaign visit to the state, joining Harris for several stops in metro Phoenix.