Flacco steps in for Jets, ready to show he can still do job

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Flacco went through most of training camp unable to run a huddle or throw passes during practice. The 35-year-old New York Jets quarterback could only wait and watch as his rehabilitation from offseason neck surgery stayed on track. But now he’s preparing to start against the Arizona Cardinals after a sprained shoulder sidelined Sam Darnold for at least a game. Flacco believes he can still be an NFL starter and he’ll get a chance to prove it when he takes the field for the Jets on Sunday.