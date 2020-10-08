Biden, Harris aim to tip battleground Arizona for Democrats

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is in the presidential battleground spotlight Thursday after spending decades firmly in the Republican column. Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, are campaigning together for the first time since the Democratic National Convention in August. Vice President Mike Pence will campaign across town in the Phoenix area. A decade ago, Arizona was at the center of Republicans’ push against illegal immigration. It’s now the nation’s newest battleground thanks to a combination of demographic and political changes. Democrats from California and elsewhere are planting roots in the Phoenix area. Young Latinos have organized and are reaching voting age. And suburban women are turning away from President Donald Trump in increasing numbers.