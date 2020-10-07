Arizona lawmaker making some progress against coronavirus

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona lawmaker who is on a ventilator at a Maryland hospital battling COVID-19 is showing some signs of improvement.

Democratic Rep. Lorenzo Sierra of Avondale was visiting family in Washington when he fell ill.

He went to a Washington hospital on Sunday and was transferred to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Monday.

His wife, Rhonda Cagle, tweeted Wednesday that Sierra was “taking small but mighty steps. Ventilator usage reduced from 100% to 40%. Slowly reducing sedation; he is following basic commands” she wrote. Cagle asked for continued prayers.