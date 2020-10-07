Arizona early voting starts with millions of ballots mailed

PHOENIX (AP) — Early voting has started in Arizona, with counties opening sites for people to cast ballots and county Recorders mailing millions of early ballots to voters Wednesday. More than 75% of Arizona’s approximately 4.1 million registered voters are permanently signed up to receive mail ballots. Democrat Joe Biden is hoping to win the presidency in part by taking the state for his party the first time since Bill Clinton won re-election in 1996. He and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris are set to campaign here Thursday. Vice President Mike Pence is also set to campaign in metro Phoenix Thursday.