EPCOR to buy embattled Johnson Utilities company in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — EPCOR USA has reached an agreement to buy the embattled Johnson Utilities water and wastewater company known for its history of sewer overflows and water issues in Arizona. The Arizona Republic reported that EPCOR USA, which owns smaller water companies statewide, is now managing Johnson Utilities despite protests in 2018 from regulators who had enough of Johnson’s history of service issues. Johnson Utilities has unsuccessfully challenged the takeover in multiple courts and eventually agreed to sell to the company. The companies have now asked the Arizona Corporation Commission in a Monday filing to state regulators to approve the deal by the end of the year.