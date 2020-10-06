Bowman looks to establish his own legacy in iconic No. 48

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Alex Bowman has a chance to establish his own identity in NASCAR with a move next season into Jimmie Johnson’s No. 48 Chevrolet. Hendrick Motorsports is moving Bowman from the No. 88 to replace the retiring seven-time champion. It will be a reset for the car that was built for Johnson and he drove to seven championships. But the car is now sponsored by Ally, just its second sponsor ever, and Bowman becomes just the second driver of the No. 48. Both Ally and Bowman plan to partner to rebrand the No. 48 around its new driver.