Man escorted off flight after physical fight over masks

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police say a man who refused to wear a face mask on a Utah-bound flight was escorted off the plane after he and another man got into a physical altercation. Rylie Lansford boarded the flight in Mesa, Arizona, Saturday and was sitting near both passengers. She says a man wearing a face shield started arguing with a flight attendant after she asked him to wear a mask. She says another man then turned around and asked him to follow the rules and the two started fighting. Police say the man who refused to wear a mask was cited for disorderly conduct.