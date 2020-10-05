Kelly, McSally meet Tuesday night for only Senate debate

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Sen. Martha McSally and her Democratic challenger Mark Kelly meet Tuesday in what’s likely to be the only debate of the campaign. The faceoff provides McSally a much-needed chance to gain ground on Kelly, a retired astronaut who has consistently led the race in polling and fundraising, just before voters begin casting ballots. In-person early voting begins Wednesday and election officials around the state will begin dropping absentee ballots in the mail the same day. For Kelly, a first-time candidate, the debate is a chance to show his mettle under pressure.