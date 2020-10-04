Cardinals lose 2nd straight game, defense becoming leaky

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals’ defense appears to have sprung a leak. After holding the 49ers and the Washington football team to a combined 35 points to start the season 2-0, the Cardinals are suddenly having trouble stopping anyone. Arizona allowed Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to put together four scoring drives of 75 yards or longer in a 31-21 road loss that dropped the Cardinals to 2-2. What’s gone wrong? Carolina piled up 444 yards, was a combined 8 of 12 on third- and fourth-down conversions and controlled the ball for more than 37 minutes.