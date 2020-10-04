Arizona reports 355 new coronavirus cases and 1 more death

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials report 355 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one additional death. The latest numbers from the Arizona Department of Health Services push the case total to 220,754 infections statewide and the known death total to 5,706. Of the nearly 221,000 coronavirus cases in Arizona, more than 143,000 of them are in Maricopa County. According to Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press, Arizona’s seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths dropped in the past two weeks. The average of daily new cases went from 774 on Sept. 18 to 485 on Friday while the average of death deaths dropped from 23 to 15.